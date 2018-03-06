Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Semifinal=
Cosby 63, Landstown 44
Langley 56, T.C. Williams 54, OT
VHSL Class 5=
Semifinal=
Edison 49, Freedom (South Riding) 32
Princess Anne 79, Highland Springs 48
VHSL Class 4=
Semifinal=
Lake Taylor 57, King's Fork 38
VHSL Class 3=
Semifinal=
Hopewell 67, Tabb 24
Lord Botetourt 54, Abingdon 51
VHSL Class 2=
Semifinal=
Buffalo Gap 36, George Mason 35
Central Wise 51, Virginia High 35
VHSL Class 1=
Semifinal=
Parry McCluer 69, Eastside 29
Surry County 49, Stonewall Jackson 43
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Semifinal=
South County 63, Battlefield 54
Western Branch 74, Frank Cox 65
VHSL Class 5=
Semifinal=
Varina 69, Highland Springs 61
Wakefield 82, Edison 66
VHSL Class 4=
Semifinal=
Handley 54, Loudoun Valley 52, OT
Lake Taylor 84, Huguenot 73
VHSL Class 3=
Semifinal=
John Marshall 56, George Wythe-Richmond 40
Western Albemarle 68, Northside 64, OT
VHSL Class 2=
Semifinal=
Gate City 70, Graham 59
R.E. Lee-Staunton 62, Woodstock Central 58
VHSL Class 1=
Semifinal=
Eastside 69, George Wythe-Wytheville 65, OT
Lancaster 53, Northumberland 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
