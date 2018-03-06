Tuesday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Semifinal=

Cosby 63, Landstown 44

Langley 56, T.C. Williams 54, OT

VHSL Class 5=

Semifinal=

Edison 49, Freedom (South Riding) 32

Princess Anne 79, Highland Springs 48

VHSL Class 4=

Semifinal=

Lake Taylor 57, King's Fork 38

VHSL Class 3=

Semifinal=

Hopewell 67, Tabb 24

Lord Botetourt 54, Abingdon 51

VHSL Class 2=

Semifinal=

Buffalo Gap 36, George Mason 35

Central Wise 51, Virginia High 35

VHSL Class 1=

Semifinal=

Parry McCluer 69, Eastside 29

Surry County 49, Stonewall Jackson 43

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Semifinal=

South County 63, Battlefield 54

Western Branch 74, Frank Cox 65

VHSL Class 5=

Semifinal=

Varina 69, Highland Springs 61

Wakefield 82, Edison 66

VHSL Class 4=

Semifinal=

Handley 54, Loudoun Valley 52, OT

Lake Taylor 84, Huguenot 73

VHSL Class 3=

Semifinal=

John Marshall 56, George Wythe-Richmond 40

Western Albemarle 68, Northside 64, OT

VHSL Class 2=

Semifinal=

Gate City 70, Graham 59

R.E. Lee-Staunton 62, Woodstock Central 58

VHSL Class 1=

Semifinal=

Eastside 69, George Wythe-Wytheville 65, OT

Lancaster 53, Northumberland 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

