Florida A&M beats Howard 88-78 in MEAC first round

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Elijah Mayes had 27 points and six assists to lead Florida A&M to an 88-78 victory over Howard on Tuesday in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.
The ninth-seeded Rattlers (9-24) will face top-seed Hampton (17-14) in a Wednesday quarterfinal.
Mayes was 8 of 13 from the field with four 3-pointers, Marcus Barham added 20 points, Desmond Williams 17 and Justin Ravenel chipped in with 14.
RJ Cole, the conference's rookie of the year, scored 25 points on 8-of-18 shooting and Charles Williams added 18 points for No. 8 seed Howard (10-23).
The game was tied at 62 before the Rattlers pulled away with a 17-5 run for a 79-67 advantage. Mayes scored nine points, including back-to-back 3-pointers, and Williams added five points during the stretch. Florida A&M closed the game hitting 9 of 10 of its free throws, and finished 29-of-35 (83 percent) shooting at the line.
HU and FAMU split during the regular season with each winning at home.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Richmond enters the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the seventh seed, but is on a two-game winning streak and has scored 90 or more points in each of those wins. The Spiders get Duquesne on Thursday night, which they beat on the road during the season.More >>
Richmond enters the Atlantic 10 Tournament as the seventh seed, but is on a two-game winning streak and has scored 90 or more points in each of those wins. The Spiders get Duquesne on Thursday night, which they beat on the road during the season.More >>
The Virginia State men will host arch rival Virginia Union to open tournament play on Saturday, while the Panther and Trojan women will both take the court at VUU to open things up in separate contests.More >>
The Virginia State men will host arch rival Virginia Union to open tournament play on Saturday, while the Panther and Trojan women will both take the court at VUU to open things up in separate contests.More >>
FC Richmond has been holding its juggling challenge since 1985, but this year the club will donate a portion of the funds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of 10-year old Addyson Kelley, a player for one of the organization's under-11 teams. Addyson lives with the condition, and the club is trying to do its part to help find a cure.More >>
FC Richmond has been holding its juggling challenge since 1985, but this year the club will donate a portion of the funds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of 10-year old Addyson Kelley, a player for one of the organization's under-11 teams. Addyson lives with the condition, and the club is trying to do its part to help find a cure.More >>
VCU will look to win four games in four days to claim an Atlantic 10 title and its eighth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Rams open the tournament on Thursday at noon against Dayton.More >>
VCU will look to win four games in four days to claim an Atlantic 10 title and its eighth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Rams open the tournament on Thursday at noon against Dayton.More >>