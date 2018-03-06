Police: Illegal dumping is a crime

27 tires were dumped along Lamore Drive (Source: Prince Geroge Police Department on Facebook)

Prince George police are cracking down on illegal dumping county-wide.

Officers posted several photos on Tuesday of tires dumped on the side of the road. Police found 27 tires dumped along Lamore Drive, near Walton Lake Road.

In another part of the county, police found 12 tires dumped along West Quaker Road at Prince George Drive.

"Illegal dumping is a crime, which affects us all with time in reporting, response, investigation, clean up and quality of life of our residents," officers said on Facebook.

Anyone with any information about this illegal dumping incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

