Marathon dance aims to top $2 million in fundraising

The Deep Run Marathon Dance is coming to a close after 12 years, but not before holding one last dance to try and top $2 million in fundraising.

The annual event has raised a total of $1,973,000 since 2007, and more than 6,000 Deep Run students have participated. Organizers are aiming to top the $2 million mark with their finale on March 16-17.

Kathleen Kern is the Deep Run teacher who launched the event. She is thankful to the community for their support over the years.

"The event wouldn't have been possible without the businesses, volunteers, donors and other ardent supporters who never waiver when I call repeatedly with requests," said Kern. "So many local businesses share the same values of charitable giving that we advocate for the dance. The resources they have provided over the years have enabled this event to succeed for 12 years."

Opening ceremonies will be on March 16 at 7 p.m., at the Deep Run High School gymnasium. The finale will be on March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit marathondance.org.

