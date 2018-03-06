Deputies: Woman shot during apparent attempted robbery

Prince George police are cracking down on illegal dumping county-wide.More >>
Spotsylvania deputies were called to a home in the 5300 block of Green Tree Drive around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting.More >>
Deputies responded to a shooting on Marquis Road in the Unionville area of the county.More >>
Several complaints were filed through social media about a suspicious man in the parking lot of a Food Lion who was allegedly following and taking pictures of young women.More >>
The student was found in the dorm, and police are investigating if that is where the shooting occurred.More >>
