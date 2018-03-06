Deputies: Woman shot during apparent attempted robbery

Deputies say the woman was shot in the leg. (Source: RNN)

A woman is recovering in the hospital following a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

Spotsylvania deputies were called to a home in the 5300 block of Green Tree Drive around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered a 54-year-old woman was shot in the leg after an apparent attempted robbery.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

This is still an active investigation, and no arrest has been made at this time.

