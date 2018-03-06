Charges pending for alleged Petersburg mail dumping postal employee

Postal service investigators identified an employee believed to have dumped mail in the trash at Tanglewood Apartments in February.

A federal court will have to decide whether to pursue charges. Investigators do not have a motive of the alleged crime.

The unnamed employee still works for the postal service.

The discarded mail was later distributed to their rightful customers.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 16.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12