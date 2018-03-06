Deputies: Man identifying himself as 'Sergeant Jackson' scams people out of money

Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 95 in Hanover that caused their SUV to overturn and catch on fire.More >>
Two people are dead following an accident on Interstate 95 in Hanover that caused their SUV to overturn and catch on fire.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam.More >>
Hanover Fire & EMS arrived to find flames and heavy smoke at a house on Doswell Park Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Hanover Fire & EMS arrived to find flames and heavy smoke at a house on Doswell Park Road around 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle crossed both lanes and struck a woman.More >>
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation indicated the vehicle crossed both lanes and struck a woman.More >>
High winds rolled through Central Virginia, knocking over trees and knocking out power to thousands of people. In Hanover County, a large tree fell on a house, trapping four children inside.More >>
High winds rolled through Central Virginia, knocking over trees and knocking out power to thousands of people. In Hanover County, a large tree fell on a house, trapping four children inside.More >>