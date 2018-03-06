Deputies: Man identifying himself as 'Sergeant Jackson' scams people out of money

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam.

Deputies say a man has been calling people, identifying himself as "Sergeant Jackson" with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office. According to deputies, he tells the call taker that they have missed jury duty and will be required to pay a fine that is over $1,000.

Officials say the suspect then tells the potential victim to go to the drug store, purchase a "MoneyPak" card, put the amount onto the card, and then call him back.

Deputies are warning everyone that this is a scam.

"These criminals will prey on unsuspecting citizens and even spoof county telephone numbers to attempt to legitimize their call," said the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said it will never call people demanding they pay a fine, even if they have missed jury duty.

If you are a victim of this scam, you are asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff's Office at (804) 365-6140.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12