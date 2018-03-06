No franchise tag for Cousins, now set to hit free agency

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kirk Cousins' time with the Washington Redskins is all but over after they chose not to use the franchise tag on the quarterback as expected.

The Redskins have agreed to acquire Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs, effectively pushing Cousins into free agency following a tumultuous six years with the club the drafted him. Cousins will be the top free agent available when the league year opens in mid-March and should have no shortage of suitors.

The 29-year-old Cousins is coming off his third consecutive 4,000-yard passing season. In his time as a full-time NFL starter, he has completed 67 percent of his passes for 81 touchdowns, 36 interceptions and a 97.5 QB rating.

The deadline to use the franchise or transition tag was 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.

