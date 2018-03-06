Missing man needs medical attention, may be danger to himself

Richmond Police need your help to find a missing man who suffers from a medical ailment.

Philip Branch, 37, was last seen walking in the area of Semmes Avenue last week. Police believe he may be a danger to himself.

Branch is a black male, five-feet-eleven-inches tall, about 135 pounds, has tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.

Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you see him.

