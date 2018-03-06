Dashboard cam records city bus plowing into cars

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

A dashboard camera recorded a city bus plowing into several parked vehicles.

The bus was on a route around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. However, the driver then slammed into a parked car, causing a chain reaction that left two other vehicles damaged.

The first car knocked down some street signs and ended up on top of the vehicle in front of it. A third card involved was pushed far down the roadway ahead.

One car owner saw the crash and called 911. She said the cars still at the scene were empty and reported that she saw the bus driver on the phone before the crash.

There is no word on any injuries aboard the bus or if the driver will face charges.

