Dashboard cam records city bus plowing into cars - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dashboard cam records city bus plowing into cars

A bus plowed into parked cars. (Source: WHIO via CNN) A bus plowed into parked cars. (Source: WHIO via CNN)
DAYTON, OH (WHIO/CNN) -

A dashboard camera recorded a city bus plowing into several parked vehicles.

The bus was on a route around 12:30 a.m. on Monday. However, the driver then slammed into a parked car, causing a chain reaction that left two other vehicles damaged.

The first car knocked down some street signs and ended up on top of the vehicle in front of it. A third card involved was pushed far down the roadway ahead. 

One car owner saw the crash and called 911. She said the cars still at the scene were empty and reported that she saw the bus driver on the phone before the crash.

There is no word on any injuries aboard the bus or if the driver will face charges.

Copyright 2018 WHIO via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • The Latest: UN chief encouraged by Koreas' agreement to meet

    The Latest: UN chief encouraged by Koreas' agreement to meet

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:21 AM EST2018-03-06 11:21:16 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 8:34 PM EST2018-03-07 01:34:04 GMT
    (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, provided by the North Korean government on March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-...(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, provided by the North Korean government on March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with South Korean National Security Director Chung Eui-...
    South Korea says it has agreed with North Korea to hold summit talks in late April.More >>
    South Korea says it has agreed with North Korea to hold summit talks in late April.More >>

  • Police: Illegal dumping is a crime

    Police: Illegal dumping is a crime

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:04 PM EST2018-03-07 00:04:06 GMT
    27 tires were dumped along Lamore Drive (Source: Prince Geroge Police Department on Facebook)27 tires were dumped along Lamore Drive (Source: Prince Geroge Police Department on Facebook)
    27 tires were dumped along Lamore Drive (Source: Prince Geroge Police Department on Facebook)27 tires were dumped along Lamore Drive (Source: Prince Geroge Police Department on Facebook)

    Prince George police are cracking down on illegal dumping county-wide. 

    More >>

    Prince George police are cracking down on illegal dumping county-wide. 

    More >>

  • Marathon dance aims to top $2 million in fundraising

    Marathon dance aims to top $2 million in fundraising

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:00 PM EST2018-03-07 00:00:02 GMT
    Source: Deep Run Marathon DanceSource: Deep Run Marathon Dance
    Source: Deep Run Marathon DanceSource: Deep Run Marathon Dance

    The Deep Run Marathon Dance is coming to a close after 12 years, but not before holding one last dance to try and top $2 million in fundraising.

    More >>

    The Deep Run Marathon Dance is coming to a close after 12 years, but not before holding one last dance to try and top $2 million in fundraising.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly