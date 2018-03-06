Charlottesville launches survey to get input on renaming parks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Charlottesville launches survey to get input on renaming parks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) -

The city of Charlottesville launched a survey on Tuesday to get input from the community on renaming Emancipation and Justice parks.

The survey will be available until March 28.

Charlottesville City Hall will reconvene in April to hold another public vote, according to WVIR

City officials say the names Lee, Jackson, and Emancipation will not be considered.

Click here to access the survey.

