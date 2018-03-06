Charlottesville launches survey to get input on renaming parks

Barbra Streisand cloned her dog twice

Drunk rider takes uber from WV to NJ

Dad and daughter's cookie video goes viral

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

Highlights from the Oscars

A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social media

Charlottesville city officials have launched a survey to get input from the community on renaming Emancipation and Justice parks. (Source: WVIR)

The city of Charlottesville launched a survey on Tuesday to get input from the community on renaming Emancipation and Justice parks.

The survey will be available until March 28.

Charlottesville City Hall will reconvene in April to hold another public vote, according to WVIR.

City officials say the names Lee, Jackson, and Emancipation will not be considered.

Click here to access the survey.

