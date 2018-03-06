US women's goalie wants Bieber to take shot

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). CORRECTS MONTH OF SHOW TO MARCH, NOT FEB. - FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, United States' goalie Maddie Rooney blocks a shot during the first period of the preliminary round of the women's hockey game agai...

NEW YORK (AP) - Olympic goalie Maddie Rooney is challenging Justin Bieber to take his best shot.

Rooney and the U.S. women's gold-medal hockey team appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Monday night. She says she's still waiting for a tweet from Bieber.

Rooney says she'd like a chance to stop a shot from the hockey-playing Canadian pop star. She revealed a "Team Bieber" shirt under her USA jersey.

Rooney's stop of a shootout goal against Canada clinched gold for the Americans.

Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson's triple-fake past the Canadian goalie in the shootout is nicknamed "Oops, I Did it Again." Fallon asked, "Heard from Britney Spears?" Lamoureux-Davidson says she did get a tweet and thought it was "pretty cool."

During their celebration tour, the players sat courtside and took photos with Serena and Venus Williams during a tennis match at Madison Square Garden. The team will attend home games of the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

