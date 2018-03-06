Friday Cheers returns - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Friday Cheers returns

Friday Cheers, presented by Bell’s Brewery, returns for its 34th season as Richmond’s longest running outdoor concert series on downtown’s beautiful riverfront.

Venture Richmond Events kicks off Friday Cheers May 4 on Brown’s Island. You won't want to miss this stellar line-up, featuring breakout bands, national acts and RVA's hometown talent.

Visit 12 About Town for the full 2018 line-up.

