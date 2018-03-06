Friday Cheers returns

Prince George police are cracking down on illegal dumping county-wide.More >>
Prince George police are cracking down on illegal dumping county-wide.More >>
The Deep Run Marathon Dance is coming to a close after 12 years, but not before holding one last dance to try and top $2 million in fundraising.More >>
The Deep Run Marathon Dance is coming to a close after 12 years, but not before holding one last dance to try and top $2 million in fundraising.More >>
Spotsylvania deputies were called to a home in the 5300 block of Green Tree Drive around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting.More >>
Spotsylvania deputies were called to a home in the 5300 block of Green Tree Drive around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting.More >>
Deputies responded to a shooting on Marquis Road in the Unionville area of the county.More >>
Deputies responded to a shooting on Marquis Road in the Unionville area of the county.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>