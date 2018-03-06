Police: 4 teens charged with shooting BBs into cars, windows

Four teenagers were charged in connection with several incidents in Chesterfield involving BB guns.

The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2017. Police received a report that a BB gun was used to shoot a window out of a van parked in the 8600 block of Middle Road. Three 16-year-old boys were charged in the incident.

Another incident happened at some point between 10 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 6 a.m. on Dec. 15 near the 3900 block of Woodfield Road, including Lamplighter Drive, Woodfield Drive, Belrun Road and Walmsley Boulevard. Police say the windows to 10 cars were likely damaged by BBs, and items were stolen from the cars. Officers also say items were stolen from another car that was not damaged. All four teenagers were charged with petit larceny and vandalism.

At the same time, police say the teens were also in the area of the 4100 block of Squire Hill Court. Officers say the suspects entered two cars and stole items from one of the cars. The teenagers were charged with credit card theft and credit card fraud.

Officers also received a report that six cars were broken into at some point between 6 p.m. on Dec. 14 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the area of the 2100 block of Old Indian Road, including Savoy Road and Greenfield Drive. In addition, one house had windows that appeared to have been damaged by BBs. All four teens were charged in this incident.

Three of the teenagers were 16, and one was 17, according to Chesterfield police.

