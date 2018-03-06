VIDEO: Police search for man who stole from garage - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VIDEO: Police search for man who stole from garage

A burglary suspect was captured on camera in the 5200 block of Media Road. (Source: Richmond police) A burglary suspect was captured on camera in the 5200 block of Media Road. (Source: Richmond police)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in connection with a burglary that happened in the city's Westover neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Media Road for a report of a break-in around 6:14 p.m. on Friday, March 2. The victim told police the door to his garage appeared to be kicked in, and he also said several of his belongings had been stolen.

That morning, police say a man was captured on surveillance video arriving at the home in a blue pick-up truck. The suspect was seen going into the garage, taking items, and putting them in his pick-up truck, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark hair and a short beard. Police say he is about 6-feet-tall and was last seen wearing black pants, a gray jacket with a white undershirt, and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

