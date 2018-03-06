Man offers to give away engagement ring for free

A woman got a bad haircut, and the photo that followed is getting a lot of attention on social mediaMore >>
A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar nightMore >>
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.
Steven Crocker said he tried selling the ring to a handful of places and was offered a "very depreciated value." He said he did not want to take it because it was not about the money.
"For me, it's about love, and I'd hate to see a good ring go to waste, so I'm going to give it away," said Crocker.
Source: Steven Crocker on Facebook
It’s not the fanciest ring in the world but it can potentially make someone very happy for the rest of their life.
Crocker said he wants "to give it to a guy or girl who is so in love with their significant other and wants to take [it] to the next step but cannot afford a ring." He said he will ship the ring to anywhere in the U.S.
The ring is size 3.5, 1/2ct, 14KT white gold. He bought it for brand new for $1,700.
If you are interested and fit the criteria, you can send Crocker a video telling him you deserve it.
"Show me pictures of you and your significant other. Tell me how you fell in love. Tell me their favorite color; whatever you think will convince me of sending this ring to you," Crocker said.
Crocker will then sit down with his friends, and they will pick a lucky winner.
Click here to email Steven Crocker.
Prince George police are cracking down on illegal dumping county-wide.More >>
The Deep Run Marathon Dance is coming to a close after 12 years, but not before holding one last dance to try and top $2 million in fundraising.More >>
Spotsylvania deputies were called to a home in the 5300 block of Green Tree Drive around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting.More >>
Deputies responded to a shooting on Marquis Road in the Unionville area of the county.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
Billionaire explorer Paul Allen has announced his team’s discovery of the USS Lexington, a U.S. aircraft carrier sunk in World War II.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
A Tony award-winning actress from Hawaii was critically injured Monday and her young daughter was killed in Brookley when a driver ran a red light, media outlets are reporting.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
