Man offers to give away engagement ring for free

A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.

Steven Crocker said he tried selling the ring to a handful of places and was offered a "very depreciated value." He said he did not want to take it because it was not about the money.

"For me, it's about love, and I'd hate to see a good ring go to waste, so I'm going to give it away," said Crocker.

Source: Steven Crocker on Facebook

It’s not the fanciest ring in the world but it can potentially make someone very happy for the rest of their life.

Crocker said he wants "to give it to a guy or girl who is so in love with their significant other and wants to take [it] to the next step but cannot afford a ring." He said he will ship the ring to anywhere in the U.S.

The ring is size 3.5, 1/2ct, 14KT white gold. He bought it for brand new for $1,700.

If you are interested and fit the criteria, you can send Crocker a video telling him you deserve it. 

"Show me pictures of you and your significant other. Tell me how you fell in love. Tell me their favorite color; whatever you think will convince me of sending this ring to you," Crocker said.

Crocker will then sit down with his friends, and they will pick a lucky winner.

Click here to email Steven Crocker.

