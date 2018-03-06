Chippenham Hospital Pediatric ER | Dedicated to specialized care for children

The ER can be a scary place for kids. That’s why the Pediatric ER at Chippenham Hospital is separate from the main emergency room. Comfort and specialized care for children is top priority.

Board certified, pediatric emergency medicine physicians staff the pediatric ER around-the-clock in a cheerful space designed just for kids. More parents in Richmond trust Chippenham Hospital to care for their children in emergencies.

Everyone at the Chippenham Hospital's Pediatric ER understands how important the parent-child relationship is. That's why the physicians are committed to working with you to develop a treatment plan. All test results and treatment plans are shared so you can make informed decisions about what's best for your child.

If your child is experiencing an emergency, always call 911 first.