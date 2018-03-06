Richmond Children's Business Fair to host young entrepreneurs

The Richmond Children's Business Fair will host over 30 young entrepreneurs at the Science Museum of Virginia.

The fair will be held on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the fair is free and open to the public.

Kids will get the chance to create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace.

Organizers say the children will also be responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers. Any parent seen selling to the customer or promoting the child's product will be disqualified from the competition.

The event is put together by Metro RVA Teens LLC, My Brother's Keeper of Greater Richmond, and the NDUGU Business & Leadership Academy. The fair is part of the initiative of the Acton Children’s Business Fair sponsored by the Acton School of Business and the Acton Academy from Acton, Texas.

“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders. The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers,” said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair.

