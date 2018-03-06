Postal workers plead guilty to throwing mail away

Two U.S. Postal service workers in the Richmond area have pleaded guilty to throwing away mail that was supposed to be delivered.

According to U.S. District Court documents, on Jan. 4, Robert C. Chamberlain and Donna M. Smith discarded mail given to them by the U.S. Postal Service. USPS confirms they both worked for the Genito Post Office.

On March 1, the pair pleaded guilty to obstructing mail delivery, were given 6 months probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine by August 3, 2018.

"What's to prevent someone from doing the same thing or continuing to do the same thing?" said Heather Wrenn, who lives in the Deer Run community. "A $250 fine?"

Wrenn says their neighborhood has dealt with misdelivery, damaged packages or mail simply never making it to their homes, coming from the Genito Post Office, which is about three miles away from her home.

"What are we not getting that we don't know we're supposed to get?" she said. "I think they should maybe start over, lets put it that way, I think there are so many problems and issues there that have been going on for years and years and years."

Wrenn has struggled with delayed government benefits such as Medicaid, because she says the proper paperwork never made it to her, and she missed important deadlines.

"We don't get much, we need to know that our mail is getting to us so we don't have to wait a year for benefits that we are entitled to," Wrenn said. "We don't trust our post office - I know that, but we don't have a choice."

Following an NBC12 story in December, Wrenn says mail issues seem to be about "85 percent resolved." She received a letter from the Genito Post Office saying their previous mail carrier had retired, and a substitute carrier would be working until Jan. 6, 2018. Wrenn is not sure if Smith or Chamberlain delivered, or failed to deliver to their neighborhood, but there are questions of what else could be going wrong behind the doors of the Genito Post Office.

In a statement, USPS said the following about Chamberlain and Smith:

"The actions described today are clearly unacceptable and do not reflect the 644,000 professional, honest, and dedicated employees in our workforce," said USPS.

Chamberlain started working with the U.S. Postal Service on Sept. 17, 2016, while Smith started on July 9, 2005.

