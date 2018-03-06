Postal workers plead guilty to throwing mail away

Prince George police are cracking down on illegal dumping county-wide.More >>
The Deep Run Marathon Dance is coming to a close after 12 years, but not before holding one last dance to try and top $2 million in fundraising.
Spotsylvania deputies were called to a home in the 5300 block of Green Tree Drive around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Deputies responded to a shooting on Marquis Road in the Unionville area of the county.
The father, who offered "boot camp" services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm's way, but didn't, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to "facilitate" the 2-year-olds' naps, according to the police chief.
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.
Billionaire explorer Paul Allen has announced his team's discovery of the USS Lexington, a U.S. aircraft carrier sunk in World War II.
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.
A Tony award-winning actress from Hawaii was critically injured Monday and her young daughter was killed in Brookley when a driver ran a red light, media outlets are reporting.
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.
