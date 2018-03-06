VSU to host Division II Men's Basketball Championship Tournament

Virginia State University will be hosting the 2018 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship Tournament on March 10, 11, and 13. The games will take place at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

General admission tickets are $15. Student and senior citizens tickets are $10 and children's tickets are $5. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at all Ticketmaster outlets, at ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000, or at the Tri-City Designs Box Office located at the Multi-Purpose Center.

Tickets are good for the entire day of games, but there is no re-entry back into the venue.

Games on March 10 will tip off at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. The semi-final round will kick off on March 11 with games at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The Championship Game will be held on March 13 at 7 p.m.

Virginia State University and Virginia Union University will play on March 10 at 5 p.m.

