Duke's Marvin Bagley III leads AP all-ACC Team

By JOEDY McCREARY

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III is The Associated Press player and newcomer of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and Virginia's Tony Bennett is its coach of the year.

Bagley - the only unanimous selection to the AP all-ACC team also announced Tuesday - earned 14 votes for the top overall individual honor and all 15 votes for the award for newcomers following a vote of 15 journalists who cover the ACC throughout the league's nine states.

Bagley shares the ACC's scoring lead with Boston College's Jerome Robinson at 20.7 points per game and leads the conference with an average of 11.2. He's one of only two players in the country to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds while shooting better than 60 percent.

He was joined on the first team by Robinson along with two players from North Carolina - forward Luke Maye and guard Joel Berry - and Virginia's Devon Hall. Maye, who averages 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds, joins Bagley as the only players in the league averaging a double-double.

Syracuse guard Tyus Battle, the league's No. 3 scorer at 20 points per game, leads a second team that also includes Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr., Virginia guard Kyle Guy, Notre Dame guard Matt Farrell and Clemson's Marcquise Reed.

Bennett received 13 votes for the coaching award after taking a team picked to finish sixth in the ACC and guiding it to a 28-2 record, the school's first No. 1 ranking since 1982 and the top seed in the ACC Tournament this week in Brooklyn, New York.

The 2018 AP All-ACC team, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown ("u-" denotes unanimous selections):

FIRST TEAM

u-Marvin Bagley III, Duke, 6-11, 234, Fr., Phoenix

Joel Berry II, North Carolina, 6-0, 195, Sr., Apopka, Florida

Devon Hall, Virginia, 6-5, 211, Sr., Virginia Beach, Virginia

Luke Maye, North Carolina, 6-8, 240, Jr., Huntersville, North Carolina

Jerome Robinson, Boston College, 6-6, 191, Jr., Raleigh, North Carolina

SECOND TEAM

Tyus Battle, Syracuse, 6-6, 205, Soph., Edison, New Jersey

Wendell Carter Jr., Duke, 6-10, 259, Fr., Atlanta

Matt Farrell, Notre Dame, 6-1, 175, Sr., Bridgewater, New Jersey

Kyle Guy, Virginia, 6-2, 175, Soph., Indianapolis

Marcquise Reed, Clemson, 6-3, 189, Jr., Landover, Maryland

Coach of the year - Tony Bennett, Virginia

Player of the year - Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Newcomer of the year - u-Marvin Bagley III, Duke

AP All-ACC Voting Panel:

John Bednarowski, Marietta (Georgia) Daily Journal; Julian Benbow, The Boston Globe; Rick Bozich, WDRB-TV-Louisville, Kentucky; Lauren Brownlow, WRAL.com, Raleigh, North Carolina; Chris Carlson, The Post-Standard of Syracuse, New York; Christy Cabrera Chirinos, The Sun-Sentinel of Fort Lauderdale; Luke DeCock, The News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina; Safid Deen, The Orlando (Florida) Sentinel; Craig Meyer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Tom Noie, South Bend (Indiana) Tribune; Conor O'Neil, Winston-Salem (North Carolina) Journal; Jerry Ratcliffe, The Daily Progress of Charlottesville, Virginia; Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier of Charleston, South Carolina; Daniel Shirley, Macon (Georgia) Telegraph; David Teel, The Daily Press of Newport News, Virginia; Brant Wilkerson-New, The News & Record of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.