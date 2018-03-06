$2 million prize up for grabs in summer basketball tournament

The Virginia State men will host arch rival Virginia Union to open tournament play on Saturday, while the Panther and Trojan women will both take the court at VUU to open things up in separate contests.More >>
The Virginia State men will host arch rival Virginia Union to open tournament play on Saturday, while the Panther and Trojan women will both take the court at VUU to open things up in separate contests.More >>
FC Richmond has been holding its juggling challenge since 1985, but this year the club will donate a portion of the funds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of 10-year old Addyson Kelley, a player for one of the organization's under-11 teams. Addyson lives with the condition, and the club is trying to do its part to help find a cure.More >>
FC Richmond has been holding its juggling challenge since 1985, but this year the club will donate a portion of the funds to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of 10-year old Addyson Kelley, a player for one of the organization's under-11 teams. Addyson lives with the condition, and the club is trying to do its part to help find a cure.More >>
VCU will look to win four games in four days to claim an Atlantic 10 title and its eighth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Rams open the tournament on Thursday at noon against Dayton.More >>
VCU will look to win four games in four days to claim an Atlantic 10 title and its eighth straight NCAA Tournament berth. The Rams open the tournament on Thursday at noon against Dayton.More >>
No. 1 Virginia allowed just seven points in the first half and secured the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title outright with a 66-37 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.More >>
Virginia's players waited until after their win over Pittsburgh to celebrate their outright regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title.More >>