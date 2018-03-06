Police ID body found in brush in Richmond's Southside

Richmond police have identified the body found in a wooded area in the city's Southside.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Lumkin Avenue around 6:36 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a person down. Police say a work crew clearing brush along the power lines discovered a man's body, identified as Jon W. Alston, 42, of Chesterfield.

Harry E. Braxton III, 26, of Richmond, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in Alston's death. Additional charges may be pending.

Alston was reported missing out of Chesterfield County, and Richmond police detectives say he was a suspect in the murder of Garry Harrison, Jr., who died on Warwick Avenue on Jan. 7.

Four people have also been charged with the murder of Harrison, Jr. - Crystal R. Braxton, 45, of Richmond, Jaqwail V. Braxton, 20, of Richmond, Joleal E. Burno, 19, of Richmond, and Calvin C. Cooper, 39, of Richmond.

Jaqwail V. Braxton was arrested on Feb. 16 by the U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force and Richmond police.

Burno has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Cooper, Crystal Braxton, and Jaqwail Braxton were charged with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and aggravated malicious wounding.

Cooper and Jaqwail Braxton were also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

