Workers find man's body in brush in South Richmond

Richmond police are conducting a death investigation in the city's Southside.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Lumkin Avenue around 6:36 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a person down. Police say a work crew clearing brush along the power lines discovered a man's body.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

