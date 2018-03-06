Apps can help with tax returns

We're now in the thick of tax season, but there are plenty of people who are still getting organized in order to file their return.

Here are a few apps that could help:

File This is literally an electronic filing cabinet. You can store and organize all sorts of different documents, like business receipts, or medical expenses, then easily pull up the ones you need.

File This has both a free and premium version at five bucks a month.

Shoeboxed will simply take photos of your receipts.

The app's employees then review them and make sure they land in the appropriate category.

You will pay $15 or more per month for Shoeboxed, depending on the number of receipts you upload and store, though.

And the IRS now offers its own app, called IRS 2 Go.

With this one, you can check your refund status, make a payment, find free tax prep help, get helpful tips and more. It's available in English and Spanish, too.

