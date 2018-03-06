Spring break doesn't have to break the budget

There are several ways to make sure your spring break trip is affordable. (Source: Pixabay)

Spring break trips are a nice early vacation, but between gas, airfare, hotel and food, they can quickly wreak havoc on a budget.

Food is the big money drain, taking up about 25 percent of the average vacation expenditure. If every meal is in a restaurant, that number just get even higher. Eating one meal a day in the hotel is an easy way to cut down on that expense.

Staying in a hotel with a breakfast bar can help avoid the urge the eat out, and a room with a refrigerator or a small kitchen can make eating in much simpler.

Packing your own snacks and drinks when out for the day can avoid costly prices, but make sure the attraction you are visiting allows outside food items.

Alcohol consumption is a big part of spring break, but where you decide to purchase the booze can make a big difference in price.

Ordering drinks at a bar or restaurant is going to come with a larger price tag that enjoying a glass of wine at the hotel. And don't forget about happy hour.

If you already have a membership to a zoo or museum, it may have a reciprocity agreement with an attraction you are planning to visit that would eliminate the cost of admission.

Deals sites like Groupon or Living Social are good sources for ways to save some money on all aspects of a trip, including food, drinks and entertainment.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12