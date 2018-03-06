Woman wins Keys conch-blowing contest; accepts proposal - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Woman wins Keys conch-blowing contest; accepts proposal

(Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP). In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Mary Lou Smith, right, reacts to a surprise marriage proposal from Rick Race after she competed in the Conch Shell Blowing Contest Saturday, March 3, ... (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP). In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Mary Lou Smith, right, reacts to a surprise marriage proposal from Rick Race after she competed in the Conch Shell Blowing Contest Saturday, March 3, ...
(Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP). In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Charlotte Jackson, 3, blows a horse conch shell during the annual Conch Shell Blowing Contest Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Key West, Fla. Judges evalua... (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP). In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Charlotte Jackson, 3, blows a horse conch shell during the annual Conch Shell Blowing Contest Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Key West, Fla. Judges evalua...
(Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP). In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Christine King competes in the Conch Shell Blowing Contest while standing on a paddle board Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Key West, Fla. Judges evaluate... (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP). In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Christine King competes in the Conch Shell Blowing Contest while standing on a paddle board Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Key West, Fla. Judges evaluate...

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - A Florida retiree has won the women's division in Key West's annual Conch Shell Blowing Contest - and accepted a marriage proposal from a fellow competitor.

Seventy-year-old Mary Lou Smith impressed the judges Saturday with long blasts on the fluted, pink-lined shell. And when 73-year-old Rick Race proposed on stage, she accepted by joining him in a joyous duet.

Other winners included Florida Keys resident Vinnie Marturano, who won the men's division after blowing three-toned blasts and a song fragment.

Judges evaluated entrants from children to seniors on the quality, novelty, duration and loudness of their playing.

Conch shells have been used as signaling devices in the Florida Keys for centuries. Native-born islanders are called Conchs, and the Keys are nicknamed the Conch Republic.

The contest was conceived by the Old Island Restoration Foundation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Prosecutors want to paint Cosby as big Hollywood predator

    Prosecutors want to paint Cosby as big Hollywood predator

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:39 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-03-06 15:23:04 GMT
    (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...

    Prosecutors want as many as 19 of Cosby's accusers to take the stand as they attempt to show the comedian had a long history of drugging and attacking women.

    More >>

    Prosecutors want as many as 19 of Cosby's accusers to take the stand as they attempt to show the comedian had a long history of drugging and attacking women.

    More >>

  • Trump jokes about low ratings for Oscars broadcast

    Trump jokes about low ratings for Oscars broadcast

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:21 AM EST2018-03-06 14:21:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:16 AM EST2018-03-06 15:16:06 GMT
    President Donald Trump says the problem with the Oscars is "we don't have Stars anymore," except for him.More >>
    President Donald Trump says the problem with the Oscars is "we don't have Stars anymore," except for him.More >>

  • Skylarks spared Ed Sheeran concert, trees not so lucky

    Skylarks spared Ed Sheeran concert, trees not so lucky

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-03-06 15:11:55 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:15 AM EST2018-03-06 15:15:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joel Ryan). FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012, Ed Sheeran performs during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London. Organizers said Tuesday March 6, 2018, that a concert by Sheeran at Essen airport in western German...(AP Photo/Joel Ryan). FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012, Ed Sheeran performs during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London. Organizers said Tuesday March 6, 2018, that a concert by Sheeran at Essen airport in western German...
    Organizers say a concert by British singer Ed Sheeran at an airport in western Germany has been moved following concern about the impact on the local skylark population.More >>
    Organizers say a concert by British singer Ed Sheeran at an airport in western Germany has been moved following concern about the impact on the local skylark population.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly