Teacher honored for 'his love for each and every student'

A James River High School teacher known for "his love for each and every student in class" is this month's Excellence in Education award winner.

Kennan Entsminger, a social studies teacher, was nominated by a student following the death of a student.

"The vulnerability he was feeling and the sadness he was holding was visible," the nominee said. "Mr E. told us that there is nothing worth your own life, that we all have more than we will ever know to offer to the world."

The student also said that for Entsminger, "students are not just students. We were a family and we cared for each other like it."

Entsminger says it is an honor to receive the Excellence in Education award.

"It's truly a passion," Entsminger said of teaching. I've dedicated my life to it. This means the world to me."

"It's a labor of love," he said.

