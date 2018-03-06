New law will allow dogs inside VA breweries

On Tuesday at 11 a.m., we invite you - our viewers - to our first-ever "On Your Side Digital Dialogue." You'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live, or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire.More >>
March came in like a lion over the Eastern United States with a powerful storm that wreaked havoc from the Mid-Atlantic states up through New England.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
In Chesterfield, the school system highlighted new kiosks that have helped more students get a full meal before classes begin.More >>
The father has offered to provide “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
The woman suspected her boyfriend of cheating after finding a Tinder dating app on his phone. The man suffered critical injuries but is expected to live.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
A “major drug investigation” across Horry, Marion and Florence counties has resulted in 125 charges being filed against 24 people.More >>
