New law will allow dogs inside VA breweries

It will still be up to individual breweries on whether or not to allow dogs inside. (Source: NBC12)

Who says beer, wine and dogs don't mix? It will soon be legal to bring your dog to your favorite Virginia brewery or winery.

The bill has already passed the General Assembly and just needs the governor to sign off on it to make it a new law.

Many breweries already have a dog-friendly policy, but they conflicted with current agriculture laws that prohibit animals anywhere near the manufacture of food products.

While new bill officially makes it more pet friendly, it's still up to the individual brewery or winery to decide if pets are allowed.

