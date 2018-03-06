Family of 4 escapes Chesterfield fire

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

A family of four people - including two children - made it safely out of a house fire in the Ettrick area of Chesterfield County early Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to the scene on Sasha Court Road, not too far from Ettrick Elementary School, around 12:30 a.m. to find the house about 50 to 60 percent engulfed in flames.

It took about 45 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 3:15 a.m.

There's currently no information on what caused the fire.

