Greek railway workers, taxi drivers stage strikes - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Greek railway workers, taxi drivers stage strikes

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek train routes were suspended for the day Tuesday as railway workers staged a 24-hour strike to protest the privatization of the rolling stock maintenance company and a lack of staff.

The strike also affected the section of the Athens metro serving the capital city's international airport.

As part of Greece's international bailout, successive governments have committed themselves to an ambitious privatization program.

Separately, taxi drivers walked off the job for nine hours to protest the ride-sharing service Uber, which they claim has been tacitly supported by Greece's bailout creditors.

The powerful greater Athens taxi association, SATA, said creditors had prevented ministers from cracking down on the platform, which they accuse of "siphoning work away" from license-holding professionals. Last year the association unsuccessfully lobbied for stricter operating limits on popular app-based taxi-ordering services.

Taxi drivers held a protest outside the finance ministry in central Athens, at one point attacking a passing car they believed to be with Uber, as well as a passing taxi which appeared to be working despite the strike. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Prosecutors want to paint Cosby as big Hollywood predator

    Prosecutors want to paint Cosby as big Hollywood predator

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:39 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:23 AM EST2018-03-06 15:23:04 GMT
    (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...(David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool). Actor and comedian Bill Cosby leaves the courtroom on a lunch break from a pretrial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa., on Monday, March 5, 2018. Cosby's lawyers and ...

    Prosecutors want as many as 19 of Cosby's accusers to take the stand as they attempt to show the comedian had a long history of drugging and attacking women.

    More >>

    Prosecutors want as many as 19 of Cosby's accusers to take the stand as they attempt to show the comedian had a long history of drugging and attacking women.

    More >>

  • Trump jokes about low ratings for Oscars broadcast

    Trump jokes about low ratings for Oscars broadcast

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:21 AM EST2018-03-06 14:21:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:16 AM EST2018-03-06 15:16:06 GMT
    President Donald Trump says the problem with the Oscars is "we don't have Stars anymore," except for him.More >>
    President Donald Trump says the problem with the Oscars is "we don't have Stars anymore," except for him.More >>

  • Skylarks spared Ed Sheeran concert, trees not so lucky

    Skylarks spared Ed Sheeran concert, trees not so lucky

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:11 AM EST2018-03-06 15:11:55 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:15 AM EST2018-03-06 15:15:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Joel Ryan). FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012, Ed Sheeran performs during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London. Organizers said Tuesday March 6, 2018, that a concert by Sheeran at Essen airport in western German...(AP Photo/Joel Ryan). FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012, Ed Sheeran performs during the Brit Awards 2012 at the O2 Arena in London. Organizers said Tuesday March 6, 2018, that a concert by Sheeran at Essen airport in western German...
    Organizers say a concert by British singer Ed Sheeran at an airport in western Germany has been moved following concern about the impact on the local skylark population.More >>
    Organizers say a concert by British singer Ed Sheeran at an airport in western Germany has been moved following concern about the impact on the local skylark population.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly