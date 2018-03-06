Trump, Canada's Trudeau talk trade and NAFTA in phone call

The former Trump campaign aide who declared in various TV interviews that he won't cooperate with special prosecutor Robert Mueller is now saying he'll probably do as Mueller asks.More >>
A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.More >>
The legislation would increase the threshold at which banks are considered too big to fail. Such banks are subject to stricter capital and planning requirements, and lawmakers are intent on providing them relief in hopes that it will boost lending and the economy.More >>
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.More >>
A 130,000-dollar payment by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to a porn star was reportedly flagged as suspicious by a bank. Cohen has said the money used to pay Stormy Daniels was his own, but now the Wall Street Journal reported Cohen complained to friends that he expected to get that money back.More >>
Florida senators have voted 20-18 in favor of a bill that would put new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.More >>
While several states introduced similar measures this year seeking to protect net neutrality, so far only Oregon and Washington have passed legislation.More >>
Legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers, now entering its ninth day.More >>
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore >>
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leadersMore >>
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
