McGowens' FTs help NC A&T beat Delaware St. in MEAC tourney

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Femi Olujobi scored 15 points and Davaris McGowens added 14, including two free throws with 2.3 seconds left, to help North Carolina A&T beat Delaware State 62-61 in overtime on Monday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Aggies, who won their first conference tournament game since 2013, will play fifth-seeded Norfolk State in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Simon Okolue's basket with 1:05 to play gave Delaware State (4-28) a 61-59 lead. NC A&T's Denzel Keyes made 1 of 2 free throws with 28 seconds left and, after a turnover by the Hornets, McGowens was fouled and hit both free throws.
Okolue led No. 13 seed Delaware State with 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting. The rest of the Hornets shot just 30.8 percent (12 of 39).
