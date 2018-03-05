Charleston advances to 2nd straight CAA championship game

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Grant Riller scored 25 points for his 13th game this season with 20 or more and top-seed Charleston beat William & Mary 83-73 on Monday night to advance to its second straight Colonial Athletic Association Tournament championship game.
Joe Chealey added 16 points, Jarrell Brantley scored 14 and Cameron Johnson 11 for Charleston (25-7), which won 25 games for a second straight season and eighth in its NCAA Division I history (1991-present). The Cougars will play Tuesday for a chance at their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1999.
Johnson hit Charleston's sixth 3-pointer of the first half for a 37-31 lead. The Cougars started the game making 5 of 9 from distance, but missed their next nine. Riller scored 18 points in the half to help Charleston build a 39-34 advantage and Nathan Knight kept William & Mary close with 17 points.
Riller sank a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to cap a 9-2 run for a 69-59 lead with 5:20 remaining.
Knight led No. 4 seed William & Mary (19-12) with 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
No. 1 Virginia allowed just seven points in the first half and secured the regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title outright with a 66-37 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.More >>
Virginia's players waited until after their win over Pittsburgh to celebrate their outright regular-season Atlantic Coast Conference title.More >>
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Here's a look at scores and schedules of games involving area teams in state tournaments.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Greg Hardy hasn't played in a professional football game since January 3, 2016, but will get back to the gridiron with the Roughriders on March 17. Hardy is embracing his fresh start in Richmond, and says he can't say much to ease the concern that some have regarding his checkered past, but calls himself a better person and says he's rehabilitated.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>
Randolph-Macon sophomore Kelly Williams leads the nation in points and rebounds per game, is the 2018 ODAC Player of the Year, and was the most outstanding player of the conference tournament. She sees her individual recognition as team accomplishments.More >>