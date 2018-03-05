Mayor Stoney to introduce 2019 budget

The Richmond mayor's office is inviting the public to Tuesday's city council meeting, where Mayor Levar Stoney is expected to introduce the 2019 budget.

The budget will include topics such as public utilities, public works, infrastructure, etc.

This comes after city council has voted to increase the meals tax by 1.5 percent on Feb. 12. The money will go to improve city schools.

The budget meeting will get underway at 3 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall, located at 900 East Broad Street.

