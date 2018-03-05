Mayor Stoney proposes 2019 budget

Mayor Levar Stoney proposed the 2019 budget to city council in the city council chambers at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

He says the proposed $715.2 million budget is "fully balanced and in line with the city's current revenue projections."

"This budget meets all of our legal requirements and mandates, while continuing to fund city services and our core priorities essential to improving the quality of life for our residents," said Stoney. "This is a fiscally responsible and lean budget, but this plan still manages to continue to invest, and even improve and expand upon our support for targeted priorities in core services, public safety, poverty mitigation, and education."

Mayor Stoney's proposed budget includes a reinvestment of $12.5 million of Richmond Public Schools balances to meet local funding requests of 2019.

The budget also shows that $3.3 million has been funded "to continue the salary decompression and step pay increases" that went into effect last year.

Mayor Stoney also proposed that an additional $1 million will go toward the paving program to pave an additional 20 lane miles to improve neighborhood streets.

On Tuesday, Mayor Stoney proposed a budget that will allow creating a new Department of Citizen and Response to oversee the 311 call center, creating a new Performance Management Office, and creating a new Department of Housing and Community Development.

Mayor Stoney also wants to create new positions within the Richmond Police Department that will serve the needs of public housing communities.

He also wants to reduce the water rate for all single-family residential customers, which means the average customer will see a $3.70 decrease in their bill.

Mayor Stoney also proposed a 1 percent salary increase for non-sworn, non-constitutional officer employees to take effect in January of 2019 and an additional 1 percent pay increase in 2020. He also proposed that expecting City of Richmond employees should get four weeks of paid maternity leave and fathers should get four weeks of paid paternal bonding leave.

In his proposal, the mayor also said he wants to increase funding for the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority by $733,000.

He also wants to see an increase in investing in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, from $731,000 in 2017 to $1 million per year in fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

“If we don’t think ambitiously, and creatively, about how investments today can pay big dividends tomorrow, then we are little more than caretakers of the way things are, de facto defenders of the status quo,” said Mayor Stoney. “That is not good enough for me."

“This is a challenge we cannot turn down, and this is a test we must pass – not just to be fiscally balanced and to check all the boxes to meet our financial obligations, but to be creative, ambitious and to invest in our shared priorities: a well-run city, a safer city, a healthy city and a city of opportunity, One Richmond, committed to the promise of a brighter future for all of its residents,” Mayor Stoney added.?

Maternity/parental leave: "In Q1 of FY19, I will also propose a new administrative regulation that will work in conjunction with the Family Medical Leave Act to provide financial assistance to eligible city employees who must balance the demands of work and family." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

"This new policy will provide for: 4 weeks of paid maternity leave for birth mothers and 4 weeks of paid parental bonding leave for the birth of a child,

I will also be proposing two weeks of paid parental leave to take care of a sick parent with an FMLA-qualifying condition." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

Money to city retirees: "I am pledging that if we end fiscal year 2018 with a budget surplus, I will propose a budget amendment to use a portion of that surplus to fund a 1% Cost of Living Adjustment for our retirees." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

Already announced funding for police salary decompression comes with more RPD positions. "my budget for 2019 proposes four new positions for the Richmond Police Department – four officers dedicated to serving the needs of our public housing communities." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

"In FY20 we also propose funding for 5 new positions for civilian community outreach coordinators to further build the important & necessary relationships between law enforcement and our residents." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

Interesting, hopefully impactful move here: "acting on the recommendations of our performance review, this budget calls for reallocating some of the resources from the Office of Economic and Community Development & creating a new Department of Housing & Community Development." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

"My budget also proposes a substantial increase in our investment in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, from $731,000 in 2018 to $1 million per year in fiscal years 2019 and 2020." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

"We are ALSO prioritizing customer service in this budget by creating a new Department of Citizen Service and Response that will oversee our 311 Call Center." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

"We also are following through on my commitment to improve every facet of City Hall by creating a Performance Management Office that will work directly with the CAO, Budget and Strategic Planning, and the Mayor’s Office to track the implementation of key priorities." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

On poverty mitigation: "My proposal increases funding for Richmond Behavioral Health Authority by some $733,000. This funding will increase RBHA’s treatment capacity and its ability to provide services to residents with substance abuse and other emergency treatment needs." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

"I am also proposing that we eliminate the $2 a day fee we charge inmates for being housed in the city justice center." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

"If we expect people incarcerated for minor offenses to have a chance to get back on their feet and be productive to support themselves and their families... — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

... we should, where possible, remove obstacles to their opportunity that punish them after they have paid their debt, done their time and return to our community." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

On education: "Richmond Public Schools has reported operating surpluses year after year, and is anticipating another surplus for this current fiscal year... — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

...To help fund the priorities of the School Board and Superintendent, in my budget I propose appropriating that additional $11 million in assigned balances and $1.5 million in unassigned balances from the school system’s 2017 CAFR back into Richmond Public Schools." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

Free bus rides for all high school students: "part of our contribution to the Greater Richmond Transit Corporation will include funding so that EVERY Richmond Public high school student will be able to ride the system for FREE, on an unlimited basis, for an entire year." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

"My budget also includes a substantial investment in our annual contribution to nonprofit partners like the YMCA and YWCA, the Peter Paul Development Center, Podium Foundation, Neighborhood Resource Center, Next Up and Higher Achievement ... — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

"This budget also makes an investment of more than $630,000 in a pilot program with our Department of Parks and Recreation to extend hours at six of our recreation sites." — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

"A well-run city. A safer city. A healthy city. And a city of opportunity – ONE RICHMOND -- committed to the promise of a brighter future for all of its residents." @LevarStoney — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderNBC12) March 6, 2018

This comes after city council has voted to increase the meals tax by 1.5 percent on Feb. 12. The money will go to improve city schools.

