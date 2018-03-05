RPS votes to renew charter school for 5 years

The school board has voted to renew the charter for the Patrick Henry School for Science and Arts (PHSSA).More >>
Richmond Police are on the scene of a death investigation in the 2400 block of Wright Street.More >>
The Richmond Police Department gave an "all clear" at Huguenot High School on Monday afternoon after a threat was called into the school in the morning.More >>
Spring officially starts Tuesday, but this week's first alert weather day has many gardeners concerned about what to do with their plants.More >>
Maggie the osprey laid her first egg on March 16, and one to two more are expected, according to Richmond Outside.More >>
