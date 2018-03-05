RPS postpones vote to decide fate of charter school

The fate of Richmond's only charter school hangs in the balance.

The Richmond School Board was expected to vote Monday night on renewing Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts, but that vote has been postponed.

The charter school receives some of its funding from the city, but it operates outside of RPS' mandates and purview.

The city's first and only charter school opened in 2010 and had hiccups along the way, but it is currently fully accredited by the state.

If the renewal is voted down, approximately 200 students would likely have to find a new home next school year. The vote has been postponed for two weeks.

