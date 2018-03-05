Trial underway for former Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy

A jury trial against a former Chesterfield Sheriff's deputy charged in a sexual assault case in Charlottesville is underway.

Christopher Alan Seymore, 36, is facing two counts of forcible sodomy after the victim, Ronna Gary, says he forced her to perform sex acts while he was on duty. Seymore was a Charlottesville Police officer at the time of the alleged crime.

WVIR reports Seymore responded to a hit and run on Nov. 16, which is where he met Gary.

According to WVIR, the commonwealth's attorney said Seymore went into Gary's home, where she was forced to perform oral sex on him.

He then went to her home again the next day when he was off duty, and she reported oral sex again on him, WVIR said.

The defense attorney argued that both sexual encounters were consensual and claimed during opening arguments that Gary invited Seymore back to her home. Seymore removed his police-issued body camera both times.

He was fired by the Charlottesville Police Department upon his arrest and worked there for 18 months.

Chesterfield police officials said Seymore worked at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office as a Sheriff’s Deputy from March 3, 2014, through June 26, 2015.

Around 20 people are expected to testify. The trial is scheduled to finish Tuesday afternoon.

CORRECTION: The original story stated that Christopher Alan Seymore worked for the Chesterfield Police Department. The story has been edited to show that Seymore was a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s deputy and worked for the Charlottesville Police Department at the time of the alleged crime.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12