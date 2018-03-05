Former sheriff’s deputy found not guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found a former Chesterfield sheriff's deputy not guilty of forcible sodomy charges in a sexual assault case in Charlottesville, where he was working at the time.

Christopher Alan Seymore, 36, faced two counts of forcible sodomy after the victim, Ronna Gary, says he forced her to perform sex acts while he was on duty. Seymore was a Charlottesville Police officer at the time of the alleged crime.

WVIR reports Seymore responded to a hit and run on Nov. 16, which is where he met Gary.

According to WVIR, the commonwealth's attorney said Seymore went into Gary's home, where she was forced to perform oral sex on him.

He then went to her home again the next day when he was off duty, and she reported oral sex again on him, WVIR said.

The defense attorney argued that both sexual encounters were consensual and claimed during opening arguments that Gary invited Seymore back to her home. Seymore removed his police-issued body camera both times.

He was fired by the Charlottesville Police Department upon his arrest after working there for 18 months.

Chesterfield Sheriff's Office officials said Seymore worked at the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office as a sheriff’s deputy from March 3, 2014, through June 26, 2015.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12