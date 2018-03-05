Former sheriff’s deputy found not guilty of sexual assault

Christopher Alan Seymore has been found not guilty after he was accused of forcible sodomy while working as an officer for the Charlottesville PD.More >>
Police in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights still need the public's help in solving some cases.More >>
Four teenagers were charged in connection with several incidents in Chesterfield involving BB guns.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating a crash after a pedestrian was struck by a car.More >>
In Chesterfield, the school system highlighted new kiosks that have helped more students get a full meal before classes begin.More >>
