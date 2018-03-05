Thieves cause over $1K in damage to bridge crossing James River

Richmond Police are searching for the suspects that caused over $1,000 in damage to a bridge crossing the James River.

Investigators say the thieves "pried off over 90 light covers and pulled out the LED lighting elements" from fixtures on the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge.

The pedestrian bridge crosses the James River at Brown's Island.

Detectives say the amount of damage exceeds $1,000, which would make it a felony charge.

