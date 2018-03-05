LIVE CAMERA: Watch the falcons in Richmond

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) set up a live feed for everyone to watch Richmond’s nesting pair of peregrine falcons.

The live feed is located on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building in downtown. Click here to watch the feed.

DGIF manages the threatened birds and has been providing a live camera view of the nest in downtown Richmond for the past several years. People from around the country have come to Richmond to view the birds.

Peregrine falcons have nested on rocky cliffs in the mountains, but sometimes they nest on structures like bridges or tall buildings in cities. DGIF says that cities can be dangerous for young birds as they will sometimes collide with windows of buildings after leaving the nest.

"We are looking forward to a new breeding season and are hopeful the pair will have nesting success. Any chicks they are able to fledge will be a valuable contribution to the population of this state-threatened species,” said Jessica Ruthenberg, Watchable Wildlife Biologist for DGIF.

This is the second year that DGIF collaborated with HDOnTap and Comcast Business for the live camera.

