Chesterfield crews investigate suspicious package

Chesterfield police are investigating a suspicious package along Watchspring Court, which is between Hopkins and Beulah elementary schools.

A person found a suspicious package on their porch and called police. Hazmat crews checked it out, and the items in the package were collected and sent off for testing.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the neighborhood.

