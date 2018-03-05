Deputies: Suspects arrested following road rage incident

Stafford deputies arrested two suspects on Monday for pulling out a gun during a road rage incident on Jefferson Davis Highway.

A deputy responded to the incident on March 5 around 12:48 a.m. When deputies arrived at the Wawa located at 72 Austin Park Drive, they found out the victims were driving east on Garrisonville Road when a dark-colored car pulled up next to them. Deputies said the people inside the car began yelling at the victims.

The suspects then approached the victims again on Jefferson Davis Highway near the Comfort Inn and Suites. According to Stafford deputies, one of the victims saw one of the suspects pulling out a gun.

Deputies say the suspects parked in front of the victims, and one of the suspects got out of the car and punched one of the victims in the face five times.

Just after the incident, another deputy pulled the suspects over at Cambridge Street and Truslow Road. The deputy said the two firearms found in the car matched the descriptions the victims gave. The suspects did not have concealed weapons permits, according to Stafford authorities.

The suspects were identified as Yovanny Abreu, 25, of Stafford, and Brent Amed Jones, 27, of Ruther Glen. Both are held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on secured bonds. Jones is charged with brandishing a firearm, concealed carry, and assault. Abreu is charged with brandishing a firearm, concealed carry, reckless driving, and stopping on a highway where dangerous.

Deputies say another passenger in the suspect car, Cody Allen Lillard, 23, of Stafford, was charged with public intoxication. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until he is no longer impaired.

The incident is still under investigation.

