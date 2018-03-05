Suspects seen breaking into cars on two occasions

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspects officers say broke into some cars in Shockoe Bottom on two occasions.

Police say between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 6, three people had their cars broken into. The cars were parked in a lot located in the 1500 block of East Main Street. The victims told police the suspects smashed their windows and stole several items.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects driving into the parking lot in an Infinity G35.

Police also responded to the 00 block of South 19th Street around 4:45 a.m. on Nov. 25 after receiving a report that two cars had been broken into. The victims told police that the suspects smashed the windows of two cars. However, items were reported stolen only from one of the cars.

Detectives believe one of the suspects is involved in the incidents on Nov. 25 and Jan. 6. He is described as a black man and was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black man seen wearing a letterman style jacket, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

The third suspect is also described as a black man, but he was seen wearing a beanie style knit cap, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans with a light-colored belt.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information on these incidents to call Second Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12