Injured bobcat released back into wild

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

A look at the highlights and other moments from Oscar night

A bobcat that was struck by a person in Gloucester driving to Richmond back in November has been released to the wild.

The Wildlife Center of Virginia posted an update on Friday saying the release of the bobcat went well.

"Rehabilitator Brie opened the door to the bobcat’s crate, and the bobcat quickly ran off down a dirt trail into the woods," the organization said on its website.

Richmond Animal Care and Control responded to VCU on Thanksgiving morning after they received a call for a bobcat stuck in a car. RACC sedated the cat and removed it from the car.

The bobcat was then transported to the Wildlife Center of Virginia for treatment of a cut on its back and some other smaller scrapes.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12