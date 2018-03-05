6 MS-13 gang members convicted of murder in federal court

Six members of the MS-13 street gang have been convicted for their roles in the slaying of a northern Virginia teenager they believed was a rival gang member. (Source: NBCWashington)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Six members of the MS-13 street gang have been convicted for their roles in the slaying of a northern Virginia teenager they believed was a rival gang member.

A jury at a federal court in Alexandria returned guilty verdicts Monday on all counts against the six, who were residents of Alexandria and Leesburg. Four of the six face mandatory life sentences. A fifth faces up to 25 years, and a sixth faces a potential life sentence.

Four others charged in the death of 18-year-old Carlos Otero-Henriquez had already pleaded guilty.

Otero-Henriquez was stabbed more than 50 times in May 2016. He was lured out on the pretense of going to a party.

The case is one of several in the region that marked a resurgence of MS-13 in recent years.

