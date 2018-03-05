Guardiola accepts FA charge of promoting political message - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Guardiola accepts FA charge of promoting political message

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola looks during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola looks during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 4, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola accepted a charge of promoting a political message by wearing a ribbon in support of imprisoned and ousted pro-independence Catalan politicians, the English Football Association said on Monday.

The ribbon was in breach of kit and advertising regulations, the FA said. A hearing for Guardiola will be arranged in due course.

Guardiola has been wearing the yellow ribbon at matches and news conferences since Catalonia's failed secession bid in October, when a banned independence referendum was held. He was born in Catalonia and is revered in the region because of his links with Barcelona's soccer team, as a player and coach.

Under FA rules, Guardiola cannot wear the ribbon on the touchline during games. He is likely to continue wearing it at other times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Journalists to review news sites in Brill's new venture.

    Journalists to review news sites in Brill's new venture.

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:40 PM EST2018-03-05 20:40:52 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-03-06 02:51:50 GMT
    Investors say they're setting up a web site to scope out fake news.More >>
    Investors say they're setting up a web site to scope out fake news.More >>

  • The Oscars' most intimate celebrity moments occur off-camera

    The Oscars' most intimate celebrity moments occur off-camera

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:50 AM EST2018-03-05 13:50:43 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:12 PM EST2018-03-06 01:12:50 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Greta Gerwig, left, and Laura Dern walk on stage to present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Greta Gerwig, left, and Laura Dern walk on stage to present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    There are cameras everywhere at the Academy Awards, but some of the most intimate celebrity moments at the show still manage to escape the lens.More >>
    There are cameras everywhere at the Academy Awards, but some of the most intimate celebrity moments at the show still manage to escape the lens.More >>

  • Stars let loose at Oscar parties marking awards season's end

    Stars let loose at Oscar parties marking awards season's end

    Monday, March 5 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-05 09:40:50 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:12 PM EST2018-03-06 01:12:45 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Judith Light arrives at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Judith Light arrives at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.
    Stars attend annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, cheer Janney and McDormand wins.More >>
    Stars attend annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, cheer Janney and McDormand wins.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly