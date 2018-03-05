UConn still top team in AP women's basketball poll - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

UConn still top team in AP women's basketball poll

(AP Photo/Jessica Hill). Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma and associate head coach Chris Dailey look at an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulane in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals... (AP Photo/Jessica Hill). Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma and associate head coach Chris Dailey look at an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulane in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals...

NEW YORK (AP) - UConn extends its run at No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.

The Huskies (30-0) have been the unanimous top choice all season from the 32-member media panel. They are in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament Monday night. The Huskies are 99-0 against AAC opponents since the formation of the conference, 86-0 in regular-season games and 13-0 in the conference tournaments.

Baylor moved up to second and Louisville third after then-No. 2 Mississippi State lost to South Carolina in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs slipped to fourth. Notre Dame was fifth.

Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, UCLA and Ohio State round out the top 10.

Most of the major conferences finished their tournaments this weekend with just the Big 12 title game Monday night featuring Baylor and Texas.

___

To Find the poll online: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/ap-womens-basketball-poll-week-18-0

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

