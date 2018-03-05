New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

New York City's tree sweaters to stay in place

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca... (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca... (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). One of more than a dozen trees on Christopher Street is shown decorated in crocheted patterns, Monday March 5, 2018, in New York. The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in the West Village neighborhood ca...

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York City Parks Department says a cluster of trees in a Manhattan neighborhood can keep their crocheted sweaters.

The Parks Department says it has reversed a prior decision to remove the trees' sweaters after residents of the West Village neighborhood told The New York Post that the colorful threads on about two dozen neighborhood trees increased business and foot traffic.

Parks spokesman Sam Biederman says the department had a change of heart and the sweaters will not be removed by officials.

Local business owner Holly Boardman installed the sweaters last Thanksgiving in order to beautify the neighborhood street.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Journalists to review news sites in Brill's new venture.

    Journalists to review news sites in Brill's new venture.

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:40 PM EST2018-03-05 20:40:52 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 9:51 PM EST2018-03-06 02:51:50 GMT
    Investors say they're setting up a web site to scope out fake news.More >>
    Investors say they're setting up a web site to scope out fake news.More >>

  • The Oscars' most intimate celebrity moments occur off-camera

    The Oscars' most intimate celebrity moments occur off-camera

    Monday, March 5 2018 8:50 AM EST2018-03-05 13:50:43 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:12 PM EST2018-03-06 01:12:50 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Greta Gerwig, left, and Laura Dern walk on stage to present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Greta Gerwig, left, and Laura Dern walk on stage to present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
    There are cameras everywhere at the Academy Awards, but some of the most intimate celebrity moments at the show still manage to escape the lens.More >>
    There are cameras everywhere at the Academy Awards, but some of the most intimate celebrity moments at the show still manage to escape the lens.More >>

  • Stars let loose at Oscar parties marking awards season's end

    Stars let loose at Oscar parties marking awards season's end

    Monday, March 5 2018 4:40 AM EST2018-03-05 09:40:50 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 8:12 PM EST2018-03-06 01:12:45 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Judith Light arrives at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP). Judith Light arrives at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.
    Stars attend annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, cheer Janney and McDormand wins.More >>
    Stars attend annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party, cheer Janney and McDormand wins.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly